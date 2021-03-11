A SEX offender who talked about abusing children with another paedophile has escaped going straight to jail.

Kevyn Little, 60, was handed a suspended sentence after a court heard it took Gwent Police and the CPS three years to bring him to justice.

He was found with a “graphic” nine-minute video of a child aged between four and eight being raped, prosecutor Byron Broadstock said.

Police raided Little’s Pontypool home in April 2018 following a tip-off.

Officers recovered from two mobile phones 12 indecent images and films of child sex abuse and one extreme pornographic image involving an animal.

Mr Broadstock told Cardiff Crown Court: “There was also a conversation between the defendant and another male.

“In September 2017 they were both discussing sexually abusing children.”

Little, of The Bungalows, Varteg, pleaded guilty to three counts of possessing indecent images and one of possessing an extreme pornographic image.

He has previous convictions for dishonesty and driving offences but none that were relevant.

Clare Pickthall, mitigating, said her client was “remorseful” for his actions.

She also asked the court to take into account the three-year delay in the case coming to court and the defendant’s ill health.

The judge, Recorder Dyfed Llion Thomas, told Little: “These were images of real children being raped and sexually abused.

“They are disgusting images and you were looking at them.

“You have an unhealthy interest in children.”

But the judge added: “The delay is an important feature in this case.”

Because of this, and the defendant’s poor health, he said he was able to suspend the prison sentence.

Little was jailed for 10 months, suspended for two years.

He must attend 35 sessions of the Horizon sex offender programme and complete a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

The defendant must register as a sex offender for 10 years and he was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order until 2031.

Little was ordered to pay £110 towards the prosecution’s costs and a £140 victim surcharge.