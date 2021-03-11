AN ALLEGED killer appeared in court today over the murder of a 16-year-old girl found dead at her family restaurant.

Chun Xu, 31, wore a bandage on his neck as he was accused of murdering talented schoolgirl Wenjing Lin in an alleged attack at the takeaway restaurant.

Dozens of police officers were among more than 30 emergency vehicles called to the Blue Sky Chinese where Wenjing lived in Ynyswen, Rhondda.

Xu was later arrested and charged with Wenjing's murder and the attempted murder of a 38-year-old man.

Xu, who also wore a grey tracksuit, disposable facemask and slippers as he was led from a van at Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates Court.

Speaking through an interpreter Xu confirmed his date of birth and that he was of no fixed address during the four minute hearing.

He was told his case could only be heard at crown court and that magistrates were unable to consider bail.

Xu was remanded in custody to appear at Cardiff Crown Court on Friday.

Wenjing was described as a "positive role model" in a tribute from her school who said fellow pupils had been offered specialist counselling following her death.

Treorchy Comprehensive School said: "Wenjing Lin’s sudden death is a tragedy and has had a devastating impact on our school and in particular her friendship group and Year 11.

"Wenjing’s life, however, will be remembered as a masterclass in how to be the very best version of yourself that you can be.

"The school will remember Wenjing Lin as a positive role model. She was extremely hard working and was in the middle of studying for her GCSEs and had ambitions to go on to study Psychology and Maths and further Maths at A Level.

"The school is working with outside agencies to support all those impacted by this tragedy. Students in Year 11 and across other year groups have already had access to immediate support, and this will continue with the support of trained counsellors during the weeks ahead.”

South Wales Police Major Crimes Unit are investigating Wenjing's death and appealed for drivers with dashcam footage who may have passed the takeaway to come forward.

In a tribute, Wenjing's heartbroken family said: “Wenjing had a very gentle soul, she was a very quiet person.

"Wenjing helped the whole family, working in the family takeaway. She enjoyed school and worked very hard. She was loved by her family.”