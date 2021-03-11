SPRING is in the air - and then the water - near Risca today, as strong winds resulted in a trampoline ending up in the canal.
Stormy conditions have seen trees brought down all over Gwent today, as well as the ongoing closure of the M48 Severn Bridge.
Nick Fowler, however, spotted something a little stranger while out at the canal near Risca.
A trampoline has been picked up by swirling winds before being deposited in the middle of the waterway.
It is unclear how far the wayward trampoline has travelled, but it proved entertaining for those on community social media groups.