A CYCLIST has been left seriously injured in Newport after colliding with a heavy goods vehicle (HGV) this afternoon (Thursday, March 11).
The incident happened at The Queensway, between Newport and Magor past the old Llanwern steelworks, at around 12.15pm, and the road has been closed since.
The cyclist, aged 53, has been taken to University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.
Newport Bus have said that they have been advised that the road will be closed for "a significant length of time".
The X74 and 74A/C services are being diverted via the SDR-Coldra-A48-Magor Rd route in both directions.
Gwent Police advise motorists find an alternative route.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police has requested witnesses to come forward.
"We're appealing for witnesses and anyone who may have dashcam footage to come forward following a serious road traffic collision that occurred in Newport this afternoon," they said.
"If you were in the area at the time and can assist, please call 101 quoting log 173 11/03/21 or direct message us on Facebook or Twitter."
