ALEX Beresford has released a statement following Piers Morgan’s Good Morning Britain exit.

The former GMB host walked off set in the middle of a heated exchange with his co-star, Alex, on Tuesday, his final appearance before quitting the show.

Now Alex Beresford his released a statement via his social media accounts explaining his thoughts on the situation.

Sharing a lengthy statement on Twitter, Alex Beresford said: “There is so much that could be said. Piers’ departure sincerely wasn’t the conclusion I was hoping for.

“Over the last few years, Piers and I have had a lively, cheeky on-air relationship. We both wanted to be on the show Tuesday morning, and from our very public conversations on Twitter, we both knew how strongly our opinions differed on the treatment of Harry and Meghan pre and post the interview that has split the world.

“I hoped we could reach a place of understanding. It’s sad that we weren’t able to get there, but challenging his opinion was not an outrage. On this occasion, we have to agree to disagree.

“I didn’t want him to quit, but I did want him to listen.

“Personally, Piers has always supported my growth. He’s given me advice on several occasions and for that I am grateful. I wish him well!”

In Morgan’s final appearance on the ITV breakfast show, he stormed off the Good Morning Britain set on Tuesday morning after facing criticism for his treatment of Meghan Markle.

On Tuesday morning, Mr Morgan was confronted by his colleague in a staggering moment which saw the GMB host storm of set saying “I’m done with this”.

Co-star Alex Beresford took exception with a number of Mr Morgan's comments on Monday’s show and brought it up live on air.

Mr Beresford said: "They've had an overwhelming amount of negative press.

"You know, I watched the programme yesterday and, yes, they had some great press around the wedding, but what press is going to trash someone's special day?

"There was bad press around the engagement before the engagement, and everything that has followed since has been incredibly damaging, quite clearly, to Meghan's mental health and also to Harry.

"And I hear Piers say William has gone through the same thing but, do you know what, siblings experience tragedy in their life and one will be absolutely fine and brush it off and the other will not be able to deal with it so strongly and that is clearly what has happened with Harry in this situation.

"He walked behind his mother's coffin at a tender, tender age in front of the globe.

"That is going to shape a young boy for the rest of his life, so I think we all need to take a step back."

He added: “I understand that you do not like Meghan Markle and you have made it clear so many times - so many times on this programme.

"And I understand you had a personal relationship with Meghan Markle and she cut you off. She is entitled to cut you off if she wants to.

"Has she said anything about you since she cut you off? Now, I do not think she has. But yet you continue to trash her."

“Ok, I am done with this,” Piers said as he stormed off set.

"No, no, no, that is pathetic," replied Alex. "Absolutely diabolical behaviour."

Mr Morgan added: "No. Sorry."