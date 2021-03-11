BRIDGERTON star Regé-Jean Page will be appearing on CBeebies Bedtime Stories this Mother’s Day.

The actor who rose to fame playing the Duke of Hastings in the Netflix hit will read Rain Before Rainbows by Smriti Halls and David Litchfield.

The story follows a girl and her companion fox who travel together from a place of loss and despair, through uncertain times, towards the hope of colour, light and life.

They learn that, in the midst of rain, rainbows can be hard to see but, with courage and the help of good friends, there is always a way out of darkness.

Mr Page referenced his Bridgerton role when he made his hosting debut on Saturday Night Live last month.

MORE NEWS:

He said: “You probably recognise me from Bridgerton, the show that made everyone turn to their mums and say, ‘You know what? Never mind, I don’t think we should watch this together,’”

The bedtime story will air on Mother’s Day on Sunday, March 14.

Other stars who will be reading stories next week include Rag’n’Bone Man and Felicity Jones, along with the return of Tom Hardy.

On Monday, Rag‘n’Bone Man will be reading My Dad Used to be So Cool by Keith Negley, a funny and relatable story about a dad who was in a band but who is no longer the cool guy he once was.

Star Wars actress Felicity Jones will read The Huffalots, by Eve Coy on Tuesday 16 March.

Ms Jones tells the audience: “Now, I’ll tell you a secret. Lots of us grown-ups can feel ourselves turning into Huffalots as the day goes on. But luckily we’ve got our Lovealots to cheer us up... remember, a Huffalot can always become a Lovealot, with a little bit of help.”

Felicity Jones will read a bedtime story on CBeebies (BBC/PA)

On Thursday Tom Hardy will return to read a brand new story Somebody Swallowed Stanley by Sarah Roberts and Hannah Peck.

The story follows Stanley the jellyfish, as he drifts through the ocean waves, he is swallowed by a series of unsuspecting animals only for the reader to discover he is, in fact, a plastic bag.

At the end of the story Mr Hardy surmises: “If one person can save a turtle, just imagine what we can all do when we work together. We can overcome diseases, invent amazing new things and make the world a better place by helping animals, and helping each other.”

CBeebies Bedtime Stories is on daily at 6.50pm.