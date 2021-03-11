A 31-YEAR-old man has suffered life-changing injuries after a three-vehicle collision near Abergavenny yesterday.
On Wednesday March 10 a collision on the B4269 between Llanellen and Llanfoist left the man, from Pontypool, hospitalised with serious injuries to his lower back and pelvis.
Officers are now appealing for information from potential witnesses.
The collision, which happened at around 5.30pm on the day, involved a silver Ford Transit van, a black Fiat Punto and a grey Jaguar X-type.
Police, the fire service and the South Wales Ambulance Service were all in attendance, and a man was taken to University Hospital Wales in Cardiff, where he is currently receiving treatment.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We’re appealing for any witnesses or any individuals who may have CCTV footage, dashcam footage or information relating to this incident to contact us on 101, quoting log references: 2100084801 or 318 10/03/21.
“You can also contact us via social media on Facebook and Twitter or email contact@gwent.pnn.police.uk and you can report any information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”