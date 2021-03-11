A MAN has been remanded in custody after he pleaded guilty to harassment.
Louis Hall, 22, admitted he caused Kyle Haycock to fear that violence would be used against him.
Cardiff Crown Court heard how the offence was committed in Cwmbran last month.
The defendant appeared via video link from prison.
Hall, of Aran Court, Thornhill, Cwmbran, was represented by Ieuan Bennett and the prosecution by Byron Broadstock.
Judge Richard Williams adjourned sentence to March 17.