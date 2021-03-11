MORRISONS is giving away afternoon team hampers across the UK to celebrate Mother’s Day, to celebrate mums in the community who deserve a special treat.
Mother’s Day will be a little different this year with lockdown still in place, but mums across the nation deserve more recognition than ever; having faced all sorts of challenges including home schooling and feeding the family.
Morrisons customers will be able to nominate a ‘special’ mum to win a hamper via their local store’s Facebook page.
Each of Morrisons’ 497 stores across the UK will be taking part in the giveaway and planning to pack a box with a variety of items that mums can use to make an afternoon tea. From cakes, to teas and jams, the hampers will provide an afternoon tea treat that mums won’t forget.
Rebecca Singleton, customer and community director at Morrisons said: “We know that Mother’s Day will be different this year, and we wanted to recognise the incredible efforts of mums around the country over what has been an extremely difficult 12 months.
“We look forward to putting a smile on the face of nearly 500 fantastic mums as they tuck into a range of delicious afternoon tea treats.”
Morrisons will also be carrying out acts of kindness in stores, such as giving flowers and chocolates to special mums who cannot see their children on Mother’s Day.
Morrisons branches in Gwent:
- Abergavenny: Park Road
- Bargoed: Bargoed Gateway
- Caerphilly: Castle Court
- Cwmbran: Grange Road
- Ebbw Vale: Beaufort Road
- Newport: Azelea Road, Rogerstone
- Newport: Orb Drive