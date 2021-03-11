THERE were tears and laughter and numerous uplifting stories of selflessness, heroism, care, kindness and achievement at The South Wales Argus Pride of Gwent Awards 2020/2021, held in association with the University of South Wales.

Simon Weston CBE hosted the online event and a host of household names dropped by to pass on their best wishes to the finalists and winners.

The real stars, however, were the extraordinary men, women and children whose dedication and hard work left everybody watching feeling grateful, humbled and proud.

The overall Pride of Gwent, sponsored by the University of South Wales, was Feed Newport, a community interest company supported by volunteers that collects food donations and warm coats and distributes them to the less fortunate. This organisation also won the Charity Award, sponsored by Newport City Homes.

The Feed Newport Team

Recognition for Feed Newport continued with a Lifetime Achievement award for its founder Tariq Khan. This accolade was sponsored by Western Power Distribution.

Tariq Khan

Young Emilie Allen won the Courage Award, supported by the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, and the Charity Champion, sponsored by Knauf Insulation, was schoolboy Ieuan Padfield.

Emilie Allen

Ieuan Padfield

Hayley Thomas received the Carer award, sponsored by Melin Homes; Cathryn Davies was the Local Hero, sponsored by Coleg Gwent, and Zuhaib Ullah of The Gap Wales was Volunteer of the Year, sponsored by United Welsh Housing.

The Achiever accolade, sponsored by Admiral, went to Nicola Wheten from the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and Bernard Dawson was the Community Hero, sponsored by Gwent Police and the Police and Crime Commissioner.

Nicola Wheten

PC Mark Powell won the Life Saver Award, sponsored by the South Wales Argus; Lisa Thomas and the Helping Caring Team were the Good Samaritans, sponsored by Monmouthshire Building Society, and Ben Jones and Tim Blacklock were jointly named 999 Heroes, sponsored by Monmouthshire County Council.

PC Mark Powell

The Environment Award, sponsored by Newport City Council, went to Richard Evans of ‘Project Nestbox’ and Special Recognition was given to Rachel Lawrence of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s Inspire 2 Achieve Team. This award was sponsored by Tovey Bros.

Richard Evans

Editor of the South Wales Argus Gavin Thompson said everybody involved with the Pride of Gwent Awards was determined they should take place, despite the challenges presented by lockdowns and Covid-19 restrictions.

“We felt we had to find a way to make this happen and show our appreciation for the heroes, charity champions and carers for their dedication, enthusiasm and community spirit,” he said.

“We know our judges found reading through the entries to be a heart-warming and moving experience.”

Read all about our fantastic winners in our special Pride of Gwent supplement, sponsored by Monmouthshire Freemasons, which will be available with the South Wales Argus on Thursday, March 18.

Don’t worry if you missed the Pride of Gwent Awards: visit the South Wales Argus Facebook Page to watch a recording and add your messages of congratulations to the many already recorded on social media.