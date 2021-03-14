We've been asking our readers what they like about living in Newport and Gwent.

If you want to be part of it just go to www.southwalesargus.co.uk/mynewport and fill out the Q&A. If you live in a different part of Gwent answer the questions as if they were asked about your area, but tell us what that area is.

Today we meet Craig Murdoch, from St Julians, Newport, who is a 33-year-old financial services contractor.

Taken in New York 2017

How long have you lived in Newport?

All my life.

What do you like most about living in Newport?

No day is ever a dull day in Newport! I like having a stroll around the riverfront or through town. There are some right characters about.

Favourite place for a takeaway?

Either Shanghai Chef for their famous salt and pepper box or Perilicious! The best peri chicken around!

Dragons or County - why?

County of course!

MORE NEWS:

Best memory of your time living here?

Easy, 2010 Ryder Cup! I was lucky enough to be able to volunteer for the European Tour and be able to work at the event for the week. The memories and stories from that week will last a lifetime!

Europe's Graeme McDowell (left) and Padraig Harrington celebrate winning the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor, Newport. Picture: Lynne Cameron/PA Wire

Favourite Newport pub?

The Dodger before a county game, a big breakfast to line the stomach and a few pints before a walk to the ground! Or the Nash Cons on Nash Road to have a nice cheap pint with my dad.

What one thing that has gone do you miss the most and why?

The Inshops! I remember being a kid and getting the bus to town with my mates. Having a stroll around the Inshops, getting a big back of pick 'n' mix and a strawberry milkshake from the cafe downstairs.

The Place to Eat in Kingsways Inshops in Newport.

Favourite building in the city?

The market building. I have recently moved from living on the river front and seeing the back of the market building at night being lit up by the street lights or first thing in the morning was a real sight. Its a real gothic looking building.

Favourite place to grab a coffee?

Quarters Coffee. Best coffee in Newport! Its a great little spot on the river front and everyone is really friendly in there. The food is great too.

Where would you go for a special meal and why?

Mon Usk. Again another great spot on the river front. Its a tapas restaurant and i especially like going here in the summer and sitting outside for a couple of beers or a sangria. Their chorizo al vino is my favourite dish to eat

Best place for a walk?

The wetlands. There are many different routes to walk but I like having a nice stroll towards the lighthouse. Perfect place to blow off the cobwebs!

If you had a magic wand what one wish would you grant Newport?

For the High Street and Friars Walk to be thriving. Its really depressing to see all the empty shops.

Three places anyone visiting the city should make the effort to go?

Rodney Parade to see the County. Celtic Manor as its one of the best hotels in the UK and there is plenty to do there. Walk over the top of the Transporter Bridge. I've done it twice and been a nervous wreck both times.

Choose one thing Newport should be really proud about?

Its musical history. Its incredible to think of some of the bands who have played Newport. The Smiths, Stone Roses, Metallica, Oasis and Green Day just to name a few!

Three words which sum up Newport for you

Unique. Grey. Underachieving.