CWMBRAN Boating Lake will remain closed throughout March.

Tree felling works on the conifers separating the lake and park from the railway line had been due to finish on Friday, March 12, however Torfaen council has now said work will continue until April 1.

The council said the car park, Boat House Cafe and half the boating lake will be open from this Saturday, however the play area, and the bridge over the railway line from Poppy Field Avenue will remain closed.

"Tree felling and chipping will continue at Cwmbran Boating Lake for another few weeks," said a council spokesperson. "We expect the work to be completed by the end of Thursday, April 1.

"In the meantime, we have adjusted site operations so that the car park, café and half of the Boating Lake can be open from Saturday morning (March 13).

"Unfortunately, it will not be possible to open the play area or the bridge from Poppy Field Avenue.

"We have made significant changes to the approach and machinery being used, so we can open the park at the earliest opportunity.

"We are still having reports of people using areas fenced off at the Boating Lake, and would once again like to remind residents that the fencing has been put up for safety purposes."

The trees to the south of the Boat House Cafe were also felled.

When the felling was announced, a spokesperson at Network Rail said: “The decision to fell this particular group of trees at Cwmbran Boating Lake has not been taken lightly - a recent survey shows these conifers have become very decayed, unbalanced and heavily weighted towards the railway line.

“In bad weather, this could result in the trees being blown onto the track, causing a major hazard and preventing trains from passing safely. These trees need to be removed as a matter of urgency and we will do this as quickly as possible while minimising disruption by felling at night.”