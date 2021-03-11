BARRY’s The Train Shed has been marketed for commercial and leisure use – as part of the Barry Waterfront’s Innovation Quarter regeneration project.

It had previously been let to Barry Railway Engineering Company but is now going to form part of the Business Service Centre 2. The 19th Century building covers 1,500 square metres and is a unique space that will have room to accommodate a variety of uses.

It is located to the back of the Pumphouse, which has been the spearhead of the regeneration activity and is home to the award-winning Hang Fire Southern Kitchen, Academy espresso bar and other businesses.

Hood Road’s The Goodsheds has been transformed from a railway storage building into a shipping container village of office space, retail units, restaurants, a coffee shop and an apartment complex in another stage of the redevelopment.

Some of the planned developments include a new primary school and refurbished units at the Business Service Centre 2. There are also negotiants taking place between the Vale of Glamorgan Council and Cardiff and Vale College to build a multi-million pound state of the art college campus nearby.

All the work being done on the Innovation Quarter is a joint venture between the Council and the Welsh Government to regenerate the area between Barry Island and the Waterfront.

Vale of Glamorgan Council cabinet member for education and regeneration, Cllr Lis Burnett, said: “The IQ has benefitted from significant investment over the last few years and the Train Shed could be the next major regeneration project for the area.

“Set among other similar enterprises, this building offers an opportunity for independent businesses to grow and develop in Barry, providing jobs and boosting the economy.

“It is yet another example of successful partnership working between the Vale of Glamorgan Council, Welsh Government and the private sector.”