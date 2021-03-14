A DRUG trafficker was caught red-handed selling cannabis at his “usual spot” at a popular tourist attraction.

Hamish Duguid would tell his customers on Facebook he was regularly open for business at Abergavenny’s Linda Vista Gardens.

PC Nathan Ford arrested him at the public park after spotting the defendant’s torch light shining there, prosecutor Nuhu Gobir said.

The defendant was there with two other men who were let go after a drugs search.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how Duguid had dropped a carrier bag with 149g of cannabis, worth £1,400, inside it and kicked it under a bench.

He was arrested and officers found more than 10g of magic mushrooms in his bedroom during a search of his home

Mr Gobir said that the defendant refused to give police the PIN to his mobile phone and it took detectives more than six months to unlock it.

He added: “When they accessed it, they found messages on Facebook which read that he would be in his usual spot at Linda Vista Gardens.

“Duguid was buying his cannabis from an upstream dealer.

“He later told police he picked the magic mushrooms from a local mountain and they were drying in his bedroom draw.”

The 23-year-old, of Merthyr Road, Abergavenny, admitted possession with intent to supply cannabis and being concerned in the supply of the class B drug.

He also pleaded guilty to possession of magic mushrooms, a class A drug.

The defendant had no previous convictions.

James Evans, mitigating, asked the court to give his client, a self-employed forester, full credit for his early guilty plea.

The judge, Recorder Dyfed Llion Thomas, jailed Duguid for six months, suspended for 12 months.

He was told to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

The defendant must pay £420 prosecution costs and a £128 victim surcharge.

The judge ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the drugs.

There will be no Proceeds of Crime Act investigation, the court was told.