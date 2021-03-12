NEWPORT'S Civic Centre will be lit up yellow on the National Day of Reflection for those lost during the last year to coronavirus.

The leader of Newport City Council, Cllr Jane Mudd, announced that she’d been contacted by several residents asking for the council to play its part on March 23 – the National Day of Reflection.

Cllr Mudd said that “nobody is immune to the impacts of this dreadful disease” and it’s only “right and proper” that the city takes some time to reflect on its losses and experiences.

Speaking to the cabinet on Wednesday, Cllr Mudd said that many citizens had lost friends and family during the last year.

She said: “I don’t think there’s a family that hasn’t been touched by this one way or another and for many of us, particularly the families, what this has meant is that there hasn’t been a proper opportunity to say goodbye.

“We all know how important that is.”

Cllr Mudd said she didn’t hesitate in agreeing to light up the civic centre yellow.

She said: “All our lives have been touched by this and we all need to take the time to reflect.”

The National Day of Reflection on March 23 is being led by the Marie Curie charity.

On their website it says: “This annual day will give us all time to pause and think about this unprecedented loss we’re facing, and support each other through grief in the years to come.”