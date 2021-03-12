NEWPORT'S Walk for Dementia will return this April, albeit in a different form.

The fundraising walk, organised by Newport County AFC and Newport Live, will raise vital funds for Alzheimer’s Society Cymru.

The event was last held in 2019. This year, because of coronavirus measures, the walk will be held virtually, with participants encouraged to take part in the 3km walk at any point during April.

Rhia Stankovic, community fundraiser for South and Mid Wales at Alzheimer’s Society Cymru said: "The walk will look different this year because of the ongoing pandemic, but our priority is to make sure the public remain safe.

"People can choose to walk, jog, run or cycle the three kilometres on their own or with their family members – it’s entirely up to them.”

Newport County AFC director of equality and diversity Colin Faulkner said: “The 2019 event was such a huge success and we were all disappointed not to be able to stage it again last year due to the first Covid lockdown.

“Despite the continuing restrictions, we really wanted to make sure the walk was staged this year as we know how difficult times are for many charities.

“Alzheimer’s Society Cymru was picked as our front of shirt sponsor this season following an online crowdfunder appeal, and we’re really pleased to continue our association with them and with our long-time partners Newport Live.

“We hope as many people as possible associated with the football club – players, staff, directors and supporters – will join this year’s virtual Newport Walk for Dementia.”

Steve Ward, chief executive at Newport Live, said: “We know the importance of physical activity, particularly during the current pandemic, so are encouraging people across Newport to get outdoors and complete their 3km whilst ensuring they are following the latest guidance from Welsh Government as the safety of everyone is so important.

“Since achieving Dementia friendly status in 2019, we’re so pleased to once again be working with our partners at Alzheimer’s Society Cymru and Newport County AFC to help raise vital funds to support people affected by dementia.”

To sign up, visit surveymonkey.co.uk/r/WalkForDementia2021.