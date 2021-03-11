HUNDREDS of workers at the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency have voted for industrial action over Covid health and safety concerns.
Members of the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) at the office in Swansea, South Wales backed strikes by 71.6 per cent and other forms of industrial action by 76.9 per cent, on a turnout of 50.3 per cent.
The union says the office suffered the worst Covid workplace outbreak in the UK, but more than 2,000 staff have been going into the workplace every day.
PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said: “This result is a damning indictment on DVLA management in their abject failure to keep staff safe.
“Our members have sent a loud and clear message that they are not safe at their place of work. The strength of feeling amongst staff comes as no surprise, given the management’s disregard for the safety of their workers.
“Our members have been forced into this position and industrial action will take place unless management immediately implements all necessary changes to ensure staff are safe at work.”
The union will seek to meet with management before deciding its next move.
PCS said it wants to see the numbers on site reduced to hundreds, and vulnerable people sent home, to either work from home of have special paid leave.