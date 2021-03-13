THE world's first hotel in space could become a reality over the next decade courtesy of a Californian-based business.

The Gateway Foundation and Orbital Assembly Corporation plan to open the resort - named The Voyager Station - by 2027.

Voyager will be composed of two concentric rings one of which is a docking hub and the other as the backbone of the station which will house solar panels, and a rail transport system.

The hotel will accommodate 280 guests and 112 crew, with bars, restaurants, spas, and cinemas.

John Blincow, chief executive of Orbital Assembly, told The Washington Post: “We want to have Sting come up and play, and Beyoncé.

“There will be two shows every night. That’s part of the entertainment package.”

Mr Blincow added that the Covid-19 pandemic may ultimately delay the construction start date from its original 2025 projection.

However, he believes it could take just a year or two to assemble Voyager.

“It’s going to happen fast when it starts," said Mr Blincow.

“And we believe it’s going to happen a lot, too, even before we finish the first one. We have buyers for other stations because they’re very, very lucrative.”

However, it will cost a King's ransom to secure a ticket on the hotel.

A trip to Voyager is expected to cost $5 million (approximately £3.6 million) for about 3½ days orbiting the Earth.

Mr Blincow added: “You’re going to have the top chefs making really, really good food.

"And when you pay $5 million to go someplace, it’s not going to be burgers and fries.”