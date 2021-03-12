GWENT Police have been praised for their work tackling off-road biking over the weekend.
Officers carried out operations aimed at disrupting illegal off-road biking across Torfaen.
Nick Thomas-Symonds, MP for Torfaen, praised their work, thanking them for preserving the area's "natural beauty".
Taking action, Gwent Police continued their crackdown this weekend, following previous work, targeting illegal off-road bikes and quad-bikes.
As part of Operation Harley, the Rural Crime Team, in partnership with officers from across Gwent Police and other agencies such as Torfaen County Borough Council’s Community Safety and Cohesion Team, has taken action.
Mr Thomas-Symonds said: “We are truly blessed to live in as beautiful as part of the world as Torfaen, and to get to enjoy our internationally recognised scenery everyday.
"From the Blaenavon World Heritage Site, to Penyrheol, to Twmbarlwm, illegal off-road biking is causing great damage across Torfaen.
"This crime affects us all. It is an issue many constituents contact me about and I am pleased Gwent Police are taking action to tackle it. Their work is vital if we are to preserve Torfaen’s natural beauty for the next generation.
"Thank you to Gwent Police and crime commissioner, Jeff Cuthbert, and Gwent chief constable, Pam Kelly, for recognising the importance of this work, and thank you to officers from Gwent Police and Torfaen County Borough Council’s Community Safety and Cohesion Team for all their hard work as part of it.”
