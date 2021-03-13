AN INNOVATIVE new virtual marketplace bringing together traders in a South Wales town has launched.

‘Spend your money where your heart is’ is the ethos behind ShopAppy Penarth, launched by the Penarth Business Group, which gives shoppers the opportunity to buy from their favourite local traders online in one place.

Penarth is the first town in Wales to launch this innovative online shopping scheme.

There are currently 53 independent shops, cafés/restaurants and businesses signed up to ShopAppy Penarth, with more set to join in the coming weeks.

Shoppers can now buy everything from beauty products, jewellery, convenience foods and gifts for all occasions, to luxury hampers, veg boxes and even sign up for a yoga class through the site in just a few clicks, and check out in one virtual basket.

ShopAppy Penarth comes under the wider Shop Local Penarth campaign which encourages residents to support their local traders and reinvest in their town and high street.

The ShopAppy Penarth official ethos and logo

The last 12months have been particularly tough for many independent traders.

The Penarth Business Group is calling on residents to shop and support local to ensure that our independent businesses and town centre continue to thrive.

Chair of the Penarth Business Group, Angelina Hall, said: “The last twelve months have seen the shopping habits of consumers change radically across the whole country.

"The increase of online shopping has accelerated, and our high streets need to understand that a new blended way of shopping is now being demanded. Locals will now be able to order easily, and completely guilt free.

"They know that they will be helping their local economy and strengthening our town.

"We will all see the benefits in attracting more independents, including an increase jobs and a more vibrant place to live.”

ShopAppy Penarth is supported by the Vale of Glamorgan Council. Cllr Lis Burnett, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Education and Regeneration, said: ‘We are delighted to be supporting Penarth Business Group in piloting the launch of ShopAppy in the county.

"As we begin the economic recovery from coronavirus, it’s more important than ever to look for ways to support our local shops and businesses, and we hope the trial of digital innovation schemes such as ShopAppy Penarth will further support our local economy by improving sales and attracting more customers in the changing marketplace.

"Penarth Business Group has always been very pro-active in working together as a group to face challenges collectively, and our hope is that that this will bring a real benefit to local businesses and the community of Penarth alike."

Home delivery (within Penarth, Sully, Dinas Powys and Llandough - for just £3.00 per delivery) and one-point town centre click and collect options are available through ShopAppy Penarth, making shopping local even more convenient and sustainable.

Visit ShopAppy Penarth and start shopping today: https://shopappy.com/penarth.

For updates and offers follow Shop Local Penarth on social media - Facebook: ShopLocalPenarth / Twitter: @localpenarth / Instagram: shoplocalpenarth.