A FORMER Barry postman and Air Force veteran has celebrated his 100th birthday during the coronavirus pandemic.

John David Taylor was born on Good Friday, March 25, in 1921 - in Pink Cottage, Robins Lane, Barry.

The youngest of seven, Mr Taylor was football-mad as a child and played for Cadoxton School.

When he left school he worked as a lifeguard at the the Knap swimming pool for several years.

With the outbreak of war, Mr Taylor joined the RAF as a flight mechanic, working mostly on Wellington Bombers.

At the end of the war he was transferred to the Fleet Air Arm, returning to his job as a lifeguard when he was eventually demobbed.

Before long, he switched careers, becoming a postman.

"If you meet him the first question he asks if 'Where do you live?'" said daughter Alison Ruckley.

"That’s the postman coming out in him."

In 1968, Mr Taylor married Glenys. The pair were married for 36 years.

Glenys passed away in 2004 after a long illness.

Mr Taylor stills lives at home, supported by his daughter Alison, son-law-in Mark and grandson Jack.

During the past year he has been fortunate to still be able to see his close family.

"In fact he has been very spoilt with me working from home has meant more home cooked meals – his favourite being fried egg and chips," said Mrs Ruckley

Mr Taylor is also supported by a team of carers from 1st Grade Care who have kept his spirits up during a tough year.

However, he still likes to socialise and has missed visiting the Tynewydd Inn for a pint of IPA with his friends.

"Fingers crossed one day soon," said Mrs Ruckley.