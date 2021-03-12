MARK Drakeford believes Wales' approach to reopening will allow them to keep "a close eye on the virus".

Changes to coroanvirus restrictions will be made in Wales today, with stay at home restrictions ending and barbers and hairdressers being allowed to open.

The first minister said this "step-by-step" approach will help the Welsh Government keep track of the virus' spread.

He tweeted: "Thanks to a real team effort across Wales, coronavirus cases are now at their lowest since mid-September. We have some headroom for a careful and phased approach to start unlocking Wales. We’ll start by moving from stay at home to stay local.

"From tomorrow, four people from two households can meet outdoors, outdoor sports facilities can open and indoor care homes visits can restart.

"On Monday, primary pupils and students doing qualifications will return to school. Schools also have flexibility to bring back years 10 & 12.

"Hairdressers and barbers can open from Monday by appointment for haircuts, and we hope all close contact services will be open from April 12 if public health outlook stays positive.

"We’ll gradually reopen non-essential retail from March 22 - starting by lifting the restrictions on what shops which are currently open can sell. Garden centres can open too.

"If cases continue to fall, all shops will be able to reopen from April 12 – the same date as England.

"This step-by-step approach allows us to gradually open up Wales while keeping a close eye on the virus."

The first minister also defended the Welsh Government's approach to schools reopening, saying face-to-face education remained their "top priority".

READ MORE:

Mr Drakeford told BBC Breakfast that about 40 per cent of children in Wales were back in school, with that figure rising “considerably” from Monday when all primary school pupils and students taking exams in secondary schools will return.

All students in Wales will be back in classrooms on April 12.

“That is the safe way to do it, that is what we have agreed with our teaching unions and local education authorities,” Mr Drakeford said.

“And in the meantime, it does give us a bit of headroom to do some other modest things – the reopening of hairdressers and barbers, the return of visits to care homes, allowing four people from two households to meet more outdoors.

“So that’s a balance we’ve struck in Wales, a phased return to school, a phased return to business, a phased return to personal life.”