A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

CRAIG LYNDON JARVIS, 56, of no fixed abode, Newport, was jailed for eight weeks after he admitted stealing chocolates from Sainsbury’s, criminal damage, possession of cannabis and failing to comply with supervision requirements imposed following his release from a period of imprisonment.

He was ordered to pay £18.10 in compensation.

MATTHEW PATRICK JENKINS, 42, of William Lovett Gardens, Newport, was jailed for 18 weeks after he pleaded guilty to stealing pregabalin during a burglary at the Well Pharmacy on Caerleon Road and failing to surrender.

He was ordered to pay a £128 surcharge and £85 costs.

SIMON ANDREW JONES, 41, of no fixed abode, was jailed for 12 weeks after he admitted stealing a bottle of wine from Iceland in Caerphilly.

He was ordered to pay a £128 surcharge.

IEUAN HOLLAND, 20, of George Daggar Avenue, Abertillery, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

DAMIAN FRANCIS KETTLETY, 53, of Hawksmoor Close, Rogerstone, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance.

His driving record was endorsed with eight points.

STEPHEN WILLIAMS, 39, of Waun Borfa Road, Cefn Fforest, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance.

His driving record was endorsed with eight points.

MINTU SAMIR MIAH, 43, of Fairwater Square, Fairwater, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £344 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 87mph in a 70mph zone on the A467 in Newport.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

JASON WEBBER, 45, of Heol Uchaf, Rhymney, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £390 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 42mph in a 30mph zone on White Rose Way, New Tredegar.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

ZOE LAZENBY, 22, of Claude Road, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £164 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on the A468 Newport Road in Trethomas.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

LEE CRUMPTON, 45, of Goldthorn Road, Kidderminster, Worcestershire, was banned from driving for 42 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving in Coverack Road, Newport, with cocaine derivative benzoylecgonine and cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannibanol in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £484 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.