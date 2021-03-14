THE Handpost Hotel, on Risca Road, is one of Newport's oldest pubs and came into being roughly during the 1820s.
It was built as a lodge, where postmen would rest before heading off on their journey to deliver post throughout the Welsh valleys.
The Handpost Hotel became a pub sometime between the late 1890s and early 1900s. From the early 1950s to 2001,
The Handpost Hotel was owned by brewery Ansells.
During that period, it was managed by a number of landlords.
