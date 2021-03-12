THREE people are being sought by police following a theft.
Officers from Gwent Police are hoping to speak to three people in relation to the incident at Tesco, in Risca.
If you recognise any of the individuals, you should contact Gwent Police on 101.
A spokesman for the Caerphilly Borough officers said: "Do you recognise any of these people?
"If so, please contact 101 and quote 2100074404.
"We are looking to identify the three individuals as we believe they may be able to assist with our enquiries where a recent Theft occurred at Tesco, Risca."