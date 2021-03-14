WITH Easter just around the corner, most of us will be starting to think about which Easter eggs to buy, for the kids, or for ourselves.

Easter comes at the end of Holy Week and is the most important celebration in the Christian calender which celebrates Jesus rising from the dead.

The egg, an ancient symbol of life, is gifted in chocolate form to represent Jesus' resurection.

In 2021, Easter Sunday falls on April 4 and for the chocolate lovers amongst us, which eggs give the best value for money?

Research from savings site, VoucherCodes.co.uk, cross referenced the cost and weight of popular Easter eggs sold online at four of the UK’s biggest supermarkets to find the best value egg on offer.

What are the best value eggs?

Of those analysed, Cadbury Creme Egg Medium Easter Egg (138g) provides the most

chocolate for your money at only 77p per 100g based on an average cost of £1.06 taken across

Tesco, ASDA, Sainsbury's and Morrisons.

Cadbury Mini eggs medium Easter Egg, which was the cheapest Easter Egg per 100g in 2020, follows

close behind, containing a chocolate egg and one packet of Mini Eggs weighing 130g in total. At £1.06 on average across the supermarkets analysed, the egg costs 81p per 100g.

Similarly, Maltesers Milk Chocolate Easter Egg and Smarties Milk Chocolate Easter Egg both cost £1 on average, equating to 83p and 89p per 100g of chocolate respectively.

Expensive options

Looking to the most expensive options when it comes to cost per 100g, the Lindt Milk Chocolate

Easter Egg (215g) – complete with a chocolate egg and Lindor Assorted Mini Eggs – is the worst value

for money according to the findings.

Costing £7 on average, the cost per 100g equates to £3.26. This is despite the egg containing 47g less chocolate than the Galaxy Minstrels Easter Egg, the sixth-best value egg, which could save chocolate lovers £2.02 per 100g of chocolate and £3.75 per Easter egg, on average.

The Ferrero Rocher Easter Egg has moved up a spot after being crowned the worst value for money

in 2020 based on its 275g variant. This year, the egg, which weighs in at 212g, costs £3.12 per 100g

on average, compared to it’s average 2020 price of £3.91 per 100g.

Speaking of the findings, Anita Naik, Lifestyle Editor at VoucherCodes.co.uk, said: “There is certainly lots of choice for chocolate lovers this Easter, however, some may be interested to learn that of their favourite eggs may not be the best value for money when compared to others.

"While some may cost slightly more than others, I was still surprised to a difference of up to £2.50 per Easter Egg when looking at the price per 100g – which can easily add up when you’re buying Easter eggs for the whole family.

“It’s always worth shopping around regardless of which eggs you opt for this Easter, as many

retailers will be offering specific deals that could save you valuable cash.”

The findings in full

Cadbury Creme Egg Medium Easter Egg

Weight: 138g

Tesco cost per 100g (£): £0.72

Asda cost per 100g (£): £0.72

Sainsbury's cost per 100g (£): £0.91

Morrisons cost per 100g (£): £0.66

Average: £0.77

Cadbury Mini eggs Medium

Weight: 130g

Tesco cost per 100g (£): £0.77

Asda cost per 100g (£): £0.76

Sainsbury's cost per 100g (£): £0.96

Morrisons cost per 100g (£): £0.74

Average: £0.81

Maltesers Milk Chocolate Easter Egg & Chocolate

Weight: 127g

Tesco cost per 100g (£): £0.79

Asda cost per 100g (£): £0.78

Sainsbury's cost per 100g (£): £0.98

Morrisons cost per 100g (£): £0.78

Average: £0.83

Smarties Milk Chocolate Easter Egg

Weight: 119g

Tesco cost per 100g (£): £0.84

Asda cost per 100g (£): £0.83

Sainsbury's cost per 100g (£): £1.05

Morrisons cost per 100g (£): £0.88

Average: £0.89

Milkybar Small Easter Egg

Weight: 65g

Tesco cost per 100g (£): £1.54

Asda cost per 100g (£): £0.64

Sainsbury's cost per 100g (£): £1.54

Morrisons cost per 100g (£): £1.00

Average: £1.09

Galaxy Minstrels Easter egg

Weight: 262g

Tesco cost per 100g (£): £1.15

Asda cost per 100g (£): £1.15

Sainsbury's cost per 100g (£): £1.15

Morrisons cost per 100g (£): £0.44

Average: £1.24

Kit Kat Chunky Milk Chocolate Large Egg

Weight: 260g

Tesco cost per 100g (£): £1.15

Asda cost per 100g (£): £1.15

Sainsbury's cost per 100g (£): £1.15

Morrisons cost per 100g (£): £0.44

Average: £1.24

Cadbury Heroes Easter Egg

Weight: 236g

Tesco cost per 100g (£): £1.27

Asda cost per 100g (£): £1.27

Sainsbury's cost per 100g (£): £1.27

Morrisons cost per 100g (£): £1.69

Average: £1.38

Terry’s Chocolate Orange Egg With Mini Candy

Weight: 250g

Tesco cost per 100g (£): £1.20

Asda cost per 100g (£): £1.20

Sainsbury's cost per 100g (£): £1.20

Morrisons cost per 100g (£): £2.00

Average: £1.40

Thorntons Milk Chocolate Dinosaur Egg

Weight: 151g

Tesco cost per 100g (£): £1.66

Asda cost per 100g (£): £1.99

Sainsbury's cost per 100g (£): £2.32

Morrisons cost per 100g (£): £2.00

Average: £2.25

Ferrero Rocher Easter Egg

Weight: 212g

Tesco cost per 100g (£): £2.83

Asda cost per 100g (£): £2.83

Sainsbury's cost per 100g (£): £3.07

Morrisons cost per 100g (£): £1.45

Average: £3.12

Lindt Milk Chocolate Easter Egg with Lindor Assorted Mini Eggs