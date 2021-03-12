A NEWPORT man was hospitalised with head injuries following an assault in the city last night.
A 23-year-old man was assaulted in Commercial Road yesterday evening.
He suffered head injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment as a result.
Police are appealing for help to identify a man in relation to the assault.
Anyone who recognises the individual should contact Gwent Police.
A spokesman said: "Assault on Commercial Road, Newport - did you see anything?
"Just before 7pm, a 23-year-old man was assaulted near Antalya Kebabs.
"He sustained head injuries requiring hospital treatment.
"We'd like to ID this man - call 101 with reference 2100084940."
