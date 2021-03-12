THERE have been 35 new coronavirus cases in Gwent in the last 24 hours, with 24 of them in Caerphilly and Newport, according to Public Health Wales.
Only Torfaen saw a decrease in the number of cases recorded by Public Health Wales compared to the previous day.
The region as a whole saw 35 new cases reported in the last 24 hours - only Newport saw more than double figure cases.
Caerphilly saw 12 new cases (same as previous day), Newport recorded 12 cases (up from five yesterday), Torfaen recorded four new cases (down from five yesterday), while there were five in Blaenau Gwent (up from four yesterday) and two in Monmouthshire (stayed the same).
The total number recorded across Wales as a whole fell to 190, from 195 the previous day.
One of the 12 new deaths in Wales were in Gwent, meaning the number of people to have died with coronavirus in Gwent is now 944. The number of people to have died with coronavirus across Wales is now 5,436.
The newly confirmed cases across Wales today are:
- Merthyr Tydfil - 16
- Flintshire - 11
- Rhondda Cynon Taf - 12
- Swansea - 9
- Cardiff - 19
- Caerphilly - 12
- Neath Port Talbot - 7
- Anglesey - 13
- Powys - 5
- Wrexham - 8
- Gwynedd - 12
- Conwy - 11
- Carmarthenshire - 2
- Newport - 12
- Torfaen - 4
- Blaenau Gwent - 5
- Bridgend - 2
- Pembrokeshire - 2
- Denbighshire - 9
- Monmouthshire - 2
- Ceredigion - 0
- Vale of Glamorgan - 7
- Residents outside Wales - 8
- Unknown location - 2
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment