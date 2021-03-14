FOR the last year many couples have had to postpone their weddings, so we thought it would be nice to have a look back at our readers’ big days down the years.

If you would like to share a picture of your wedding email jo.barnes@gwent-wales.co.uk with a picture from the day, your names, the date and where you got married. 

Denise Bell and Martin Boughtwood on their wedding day in September 1975 at St John’s Church, Maindee, in Newport.

Susan McCarthy sent in this picture of her parent's wedding. It shows Peter and Carol McCarthy on May 6, 1972 at St Paul’s Church, Newport. Carol passed away on January 18, 2021, due to Covid-19.

This photo appeared in the Argus 42 years ago. The three brothers and their brides are still together, recently celebrating their 42nd anniversary. Married March 2, 1979, at Newport Register Office, Goldtops. From the left Des and Valerie Fowler, Tony and Pamela Fowler and Terry and Tina Fowler. It was said at the time to be first triple wedding for 25 years.

Michael and Lesley Shuff picutred on their wedding day, September 11, 1971, at St Mary’s Church in Caldicot.

Peter and Teresa Constable on their wedding day at St David’s RC Church in Cwmbran on March 6, 1993. They have just celebrated their 28th anniversary.