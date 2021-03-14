THIS is the time of year when many local schools would be hosting an Eisteddfod but, as with so many things, these will not be happening this year. So we've been back through our archive and uncovered these great pictures from the Pontypool Community Council Eisteddfod.

Francesca Parkin of New Inn Infants School

Summer Millett of Victoria Primary School

Megan Parker

George Street Primary School

Kemys Fawr Infants

Eisteddfod winners Greenlawn Junior School Choir

Oliver Cross of Greenlawn Junior School Choir with the June Bright Cup

Pontymoile Primary School Choir

Penygarn Junior School Choir

Helen Williams from Pontymobile Primary School