THIS is the time of year when many local schools would be hosting an Eisteddfod but, as with so many things, these will not be happening this year. So we've been back through our archive and uncovered these great pictures from the Pontypool Community Council Eisteddfod.
Francesca Parkin of New Inn Infants School
Summer Millett of Victoria Primary School
Megan Parker
George Street Primary School
Kemys Fawr Infants
Eisteddfod winners Greenlawn Junior School Choir
Oliver Cross of Greenlawn Junior School Choir with the June Bright Cup
Pontymoile Primary School Choir
Penygarn Junior School Choir
Helen Williams from Pontymobile Primary School