RESIDENTS at a block of apartments in Chepstow have banded together to create a gallery which they hope will celebrate local artists – both professionals and beginners.

In December, glum with the impact of a prolonged pandemic, partners Alan Stanley and Barbara Bergin teamed up with neighbour Alan Crawley to turn an empty room downstairs into what they hope will become a thriving art gallery.

Alan Crawley (left) and Alan Stanley outside the 7Q Gallery

The 7Q Gallery at the Wye Apartments at The Back

Alan Crawley looking through some of the pieces

The 7Q Gallery at the Wye Apartments at The Back is currently home to various pieces including from Jane Collins, head of art at Wyedean School, and that of her pupils.

Ms Collins was so enthused by the idea of a gallery celebrating “closeted” lockdown local artists that she’s got on board as a fourth organiser.

Explaining how the gallery came to be, Mr Stanley said: “It started off in December after we decided to try and do something in anticipation of the Chepstow Festival of Arts in July.

“There is going to be plenty of art in the town centre and we felt we weren’t far away so wanted to have something here.

“We’re very fortunate because Peter Mills, of Chepstow Property Management, has allowed us access until July-rent free, which is very kind.

“After that we’d like to do it more long term, but we’ll see how it goes for now.”

To make the Wye Apartments the permanent home of the gallery, the quartet have already put plans in place to apply for funding, which they are cautiously optimistic of securing.

Inside the 7Q Gallery

One of Ms Collins' students at Wyedean School has produced this

Organisers have been working hard to paint the gallery, and originally filled it with some of their own artwork, but they’ve been shocked at how quickly people have come forward to offer their own pieces.

“It’s been a really positive reaction and has taken us by surprise,” Mr Stanley added. “Some have even referred to it as the Tate Modern of Chepstow!

“But we want it to be a friendly and approachable place – not an intimidating one. We’d really encourage any artists, and particularly beginners who have developed during lockdown.”

Inside the 7Q Gallery

The gallery welcomes beginners as well as those more experienced

The gallery is full of quirky designs

Mr Crawley said: “Some of the artists we’re featuring have never had any work in a gallery before.

“One woman has given it a go and just had a piece commissioned for the first time. That’s what it’s about.

“There are a lot of closeted artists that we believe have come out the woodwork a little in lockdown. This is the place we want to celebrate them.”