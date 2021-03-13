RECORDS are made to be broken – right?

Well, the people of Gwent have managed to bag quite a few records over the years.

From the most environmentally-friendly dog, to horticultural talents which have caught the eye of Snoop Dogg,

Here are some of world records claimed by Gwent residents.

Most bottles recycled by a dog

Tubby, a Labrador from Pontnewydd, claimed his world record in 2010.

This very good boy helped recycle an estimated 26,000 plastic bottles over the six years prior to his recognition, picking them up on his daily walks, crushing them and passing them to his owner.

Heaviest bell pepper

The world record for the heaviest bell pepper is held by Ian Neale of Langstone.

It weighed in at 720g at the Malvern Autumn Show in 2018.

Mr Neale also possesses the world record for the heaviest aubergine (3.06kg), the heaviest swede (54kg), and the longest cucumber (42.1 inches).

The feats brought him to the attention of one of the world's biggest rap stars, Snoop Dogg, who wanted to know some of his secrets.

Heaviest beetroot

Mr Neale was beaten out by some fellow Gwent residents for the heaviest beetroot record in 2019.

Having held the record for 18 years with a beetroot weighing 23.4kg, Mr Neale's efforts were bested by a group from Cwmbran.

The heaviest beetroot weighs 23.995kg, and was achieved by Jamie Courtney-Fortey, Gareth Fortey, Marjorie Fortey and Kevin Fortey, in Cwmbran, as verified on May 23, 2019.

Most concerts performed in 12 hours (multiple towns)

In 2018, Monmouth was one of the ten towns played by Tom Grennan in the space of 12 hours.

The first concert took place at 06.45 near Bolton and finished at 18.30 in Marlborough.

The route covered almost 555km (345 miles) with concerts in Breightmet, Knutsford, Market Drayton, Bridgnorth, Pershore, Monmouth, Brockworth, Faringdon, Chipping Sodbury and Marlborough.

Most consecutive rugby passes

The most consecutive rugby ball passes was 279 in an event organized by Hybu Pobl Ifanc and the Dragons in Newport on August 7, 2010.

All passes were backward, legal as per the rules of rugby, and each travelled a minimum of five metres to their recipient.

READ MORE:

Map shows how coronavirus spread has changed in Gwent so far in 2021

Each pass was monitored for veracity by licensed rugby referee Khalid Falvey.

Fastest time pulling an Airbus 320 more than 20 metres

Earlier this month, Sam Taylor and her wife Sue Taylor-Franklin broke the world record for the fastest time pulling an Airbus A320 more than 20 metres, at an astonishing 37.63 seconds.

Their 10-year-old son Ollie cheered them on at an otherwise deserted St Athans eCube near Barry, as the pair hauled the 48-tonne plane to victory.

Most rugby ball touches with the feet by a mascot in one minute

Rodney the Dragon is a world record holder.

In a hotly contested battle with fellow mascots Cochyn (Scarlets), Ozzie (Ospreys), Cyril the Swan (Swansea City) and Bartley Bluebird (Cardiff City), Rodney came out victorious.

The mascots all attempted the world record to mark St David's Day this year, but only Newport's own succeeded.

Rodney smashed the most rugby ball touches with the feet by a mascot in one minute, achieving 24 touches and total bragging rights amongst his mascot peers.

Longest goal scored in a competitive football match

County's Tom King earned this world record earlier this season.

The goalkeeper scored from 96.01 metres against Cheltenham on January 19.

In doing so, he became the first goalkeeper to score in the league since Barry Roche for Morecambe in February 2016.

When asked about the goal King said: "I didn't even know how to celebrate and I apologised to the other goalkeeper after the game...it's not nice to be on the other end of it."

World's longest transporter bridge

The Newport Transporter Bridge across the river Usk spans 181 metres and stands 75 metres high.

The bridge, which was constructed in 1906, was designed by French engineer Ferdinand Arnodin.

Still operational now, it is the world's longest transporter bridge.