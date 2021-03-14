HEALTHCARE provider Medicspot has launched a competition to promote mask-wearing, challenging primary school pupils to put their creative skills to the test and design their own face mask.

The Medicspot Face Mask Challenge is open to all children aged five to 14 at primary and secondary schools throughout the city, including these three Monmouth schools: Osbaston Church in Wales School, Kymin View Primary School and Llandogo Primary School.

Children are being encouraged to complete the challenge while at home by printing out the face mask template from the Medicspot website and letting their creativity flow.

The winning entry, judged by CBBC presenter and YouTube star Joe Tasker, will win £500 for their primary school to spend on supplies as well as 30 face masks featuring their spectacular design to share with their classmates.

Another 20 winners will also win a face mask featuring their design, with four in each of the five age categories - five and six; seven and eight; nine and ten; 11 and 12; and ages 13 and 14.

Face masks featuring all the winning designs will be made available to purchase online – with 100 per cent of the proceeds going to NHS Charities Together.

In a survey of 1,000 UK secondary school pupils by Medicspot, more than half (57 per cent) of the pupils surveyed said they would be interested in designing their own face mask to help express themselves.

Dr Johnson D’souza, Medical Director at Medicspot, said: “We wanted to give children across Newport the opportunity to get involved in the challenge and design their own face mask.

“We hope the competition will encourage children in the city to keep wearing their masks when necessary and allow their imagination to run wild”, said Dr D’souza.

Children have until the end of May to get their entries in. To download the mask template and enter, go to https://www.medicspot.co.uk/mask