A SILENT vigil will take place in Newport tomorrow in memory of Sarah Everard.

It will be held by the Wave on the Riverfront to show solidarity for all women threatened on the streets and in memory of Ms Everard.

The 33-year-old was last seen walking home in South London on March 3. Remains found in a woodland in Kent on Monday were this afternoon confirmed to be hers.

The event's organisers said: “The event will be a silent event, with social distancing and mask wearing required. Those who join are asked to only attend in household bubbles and to only attend if the Wave is within the Stay Local distance from their house, so that all Covid restrictions are met.

“We felt compelled to make sure that we show our support for women everywhere.

“This vigil will be silent and will absolutely not be a march or a protest – we don’t want this important message to be overshadowed by Covid restrictions being broken.”

It will take place at The Wave in the city centre at 7.30pm on Saturday, March 13.

There are similar events taking place across the UK.

A Metropolitan police officer is currently in custody on suspicion of kidnap and murder.