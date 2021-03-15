A MAN was warned he could be facing prison after he pleaded guilty to offering to supply cocaine.

Cory O’Neill, 26, of Wolseley Street, Newport, admitted the charge before a judge.

The offence was committed in the city, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

O’Neill’s sentence was adjourned until April 20 so that a probation report could be prepared.

MORE NEWS

Thomas Stanway, representing the defendant, said: “There is significant mitigation on his behalf.”

Judge Nicola Jones told O’Neill the probation report would explore the possibility of a suspended jail sentence.

But she added: “Immediate custody remains on the table.”

O’Neill was granted unconditional bail.

The prosecution was represented by Nigel Fryer.