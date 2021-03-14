A DRINK-DRIVER who ran over two pedestrians whilst at the wheel of a stolen car is facing a long time behind bars.
Michael Garrett’s sentence was adjourned after a judge heard he has a brain tumour and was awaiting an up-to-date medical assessment.
Cardiff Crown Court was told the 35-year-old from Blackwood was more than twice the drink-drive limit when he hit Zuzanna Mrotek and Alysee Clarke.
The banned driver was travelling through Cefn Fforest in a Vauxhall Corsa on February 1, 2020, when they were struck.
He pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle taking, driving whilst disqualified, driving without insurance and failing to stop.
Garrett, of Waunllwyn Crescent, also admitted drink-driving after testing for 83 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath.
Adam Sharp, representing Garrett, said his client was receiving treatment for a brain tumour and was about to see a consultant.
His barrister asked for sentence to be adjourned and the judge, Recorder Simon Mills, put the case back to April 1.
He told Garrett: “This is a serious case.”
The defendant was warned to expect an immediate prison sentence and granted bail.
The prosecution was represented by Roger Griffiths.