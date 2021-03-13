A CONVICTED paedophile was caught red-handed with a “disgusting” six-minute video of a 10-year-old girl being raped.
Police raided Carl Hoare’s Blaenau Gwent address after they received a tip-off, prosecutor Clare Wilks said.
Officers found the disturbing film following a search of the 56-year-old defendant’s home last year.
Cardiff Crown Court heard how Hoare was handed a three-year community order in 2015 for possessing indecent images of children.
The judge, Recorder Dyfed Llion Thomas, told the defendant of his most recent offence: “It was a disgusting film of a 10-year-old child being raped.
“It is of an exceptionally unpleasant nature.
“You richly deserve custody for such a despicable film.”
Recorder Thomas added: “You clearly have a sexual interest in children.”
Hoare, of Duke Street, Abertillery, admitted possessing an indecent category A image of a child on January 22, 2020.
Matthew Roberts, mitigating, asked the court to take into account his client’s guilty plea.
The judge sentenced Hoare to a three-year community order.
The defendant must complete 29 sessions of the Horizon sex offender programme and a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement.
He must observe a six-month curfew between the hours of 8pm and 6am.
Hoare will have to register as a sex offender until 2026 and was made the subject of a five-year sexual harm prevention order.
He will have to pay £720 prosecution costs and a £90 victim surcharge.
