A DRUG dealer who crashed his Audi A3 into an elderly man’s car, which led to the 84-year-old victim being cut out of his vehicle, has walked free from court.

Tayir Cagis, 20, fled the scene after driving like an “idiot” in a residential area on Newport’s Chepstow Road, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

But a judge suspended his jail sentence after he heard of the lengthy delay in Gwent Police and the CPS bringing the case to court.

The defendant was 17 when he committed his first offences three years ago.

Prosecutor Paul Hewitt said Cagis’ mobile phone was seized by plain-clothes police officers in November 2018.

After they analysed the device, detectives found a number of drug related messages.

While he was being investigated, the defendant smashed into pensioner Reuben Attwell on February 3, 2020 while he was overtaking other drivers.

The court heard how the victim had to be cut out of his Honda Jazz by firefighters before he was taken to hospital.

The complainant suffered whiplash injuries and his car was written off.

Cagis, of Whistler Close, Newport, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine, ecstasy and cannabis between November 1, 2017 and November 23, 2018.

He also admitted dangerous driving and failing to stop.

Mr Hewitt said he could not provide an explanation as to why it had taken so long for the prosecuting authorities to bring the case to court.

Abbas Lakha QC, mitigating, said: “The defendant has turned his life around.”

He told the court how Cagis became entangled in dealing after he became addicted to drugs and started to run up a debt.

His barrister said his client was now free from substance abuse and working 12 to 14 hours a day, seven days a week, at a profitable takeaway business he was running.

Mr Lakha added: “He was an immature teenager. He is now a hard-working young man.

“The defendant is genuinely remorseful. He is engaged to his childhood sweetheart.”

The judge, Recorder Dyfed Llion Thomas, told Cagis he had driven in an “idiotic fashion”.

He said that he was able to suspend his custodial sentence because it had taken so long for him to be brought to justice.

Cagis was sent to a young offender institution for 24 months, suspended for 24 months.

He was ordered to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work and 19 sessions of a thinking skills programme.

The defendant was banned from driving for 12 months and ordered to take an extended re-test.

Cagis is set to face a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing later this year.