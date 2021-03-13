THIS week marks one year since the first coronavirus case was recorded in Gwent.

A Newport resident tested positive for coronavirus on March 9, 2021, having just returned from northern Italy. From there, it wasn't long until vulnerable people were asked to stay indoors for four months, and shortly after lockdown measures were introduced for the first time.

A year on, and once again in lockdown, we look back at those first weeks leading up to the initial restrictions being introduced.

READ MORE:

January 31:

The first UK cases were recorded in York, after a University of York student phoned 111 after suffering with a fever, a dry cough and muscle pain. His 50-year-old mother had flown to the UK from Wuhan a week earlier, and was also feeling unwell with a fever, cough and sore throat.

February 28:

The first coronavirus case was confirmed in Wales. The patient was understood to be from the Swansea area, though Public Health Wales did not confirm this, and had travelled back from Northern Italy.

March 5:

The second confirmed case of coronavirus in Wales was confirmed.

The patient was in Cardiff who had history of travel to Italy.

The second patient was the first to be treated by the Welsh NHS, after the first confirmed case in Wales was treated in a special isolation unit in London.

Also on this day, a woman in her 70s with underlying health conditions became the first UK casualty of the virus.

The woman was being treated at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading, and it was believed she had caught the virus in the UK, said England’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty.

March 9:

Newport from the top of the Chartist Tower in the city centre. christinsleyphotography.co.uk

The first case in Gwent was recorded, after a Newport resident was among two new patients to test positive for coronavirus.

The patient had recently returned from northern Italy, confirmed the Chief Medical Officer for Wales, Dr Frank Atherton.

March 11:

The coronavirus outbreak was first labelled as a pandemic by the World Health Organisation.

Closer to home, a doctor's surgery in Ystrad Mynach, on Oakfield Street, was closed for cleaning "as a precaution".

March 12:

A further two residents in Gwent tested positive for coronavirus, one of which was a Blaenau Gwent resident with no history of travel to a country where the virus is circulating, and no known contact with another confirmed case.

Later that day, the UK Government announced anyone showing symptoms should stay at home (self-isolate) for seven days.

March 13:

The Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport.

The Welsh Government announced the suspension of all non-urgent surgery and outpatient appointments so that NHS workers could prioritise efforts to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.

First minister Mark Drakeford and health minister Vaughan Gething announced the change in policy following news of a further 13 positive tests for the virus in Wales, taking the total to 38 cases in Wales.

March 15:

NHS Wales moved to the 'delay' phase of the UK Coronavirus Action Plan, meaning patients no longer needed to contact the NHS if they had symptoms, and were instead asked to self-isolate at home for seven days.

All forms of rugby in Wales were suspended “for the remainder of the month”, although this suspension extended far beyond then.

The UK Government’s health secretary Matt Hancock also announced that elderly people would be asked to self-isolate for up to four months for their own "self-protection."

March 16:

The first patient in Wales died with coronavirus.

“The patient, who had underlying health conditions, was 68 years old and was being treated at the Wrexham Maelor Hospital,” Dr Atherton said, confirming the news.

The University of South Wales (USW) announced it would suspend all face-to-face teaching at the end of this week – with online classes starting from March 23.

And the Royal Gwent Hospital began to make "operational changes in preparation for caring for patients with Covid-19," after Newport became the worst-hit area in Wales with 24 cases.

Also on this day, Boris Johnson told people they should work from home if they can, avoid all unnecessary contact, and stop going to public places like pubs and clubs.

March 18:

Kirsty Williams

Education minister Kirsty Williams announced that all schools in Wales would close a week early for the Easter break – on Friday March 20. The minister also announced exams would not take place in the summer, with grades for Years 11 and 13 pupils issued based on work that had already been completed.

Newport City Council also announced it was suspending all public meetings.

Major events, such as Glastonbury, were postponed and in Gwent, The Congress Theatre and Llantarnam Grange Arts Centre in Cwmbran, Abergavenny's Borough Theatre, Monmouthshire’s museums and Newport’s Riverfront Theatre were among the businesses to shut their doors.

The Chancellor announced economic aid up to £350bn to support the UK retail, hospitality and leisure sectors.

We did see the emergence of one of the positive sides of 2020, with a number of groups in Torfaen rallying to help their community after the borough recorded its first cases, two councillors in Caerphilly who were working to get supplies to the elderly and vulnerable, and the public got behind restaurants who were forced to switch to a takeaway only service.

March 19:

First Minister Mark Drakeford provided an update on the coronavirus situation in Wales.

The first minister said there were no imminent plans for a lockdown in Wales, but added "nothing can be ruled out."

This came as he held a press conference following the passing of a Bill in parliament granting the devolved governments greater emergency powers to help limit the impact of coronavirus.

Newport' restaurant owners said they felt "in limbo" and "on borrowed time" as people were advised to avoid all non-essential social contact.

And the popular annual arts showcase that is the Caerleon Festival was called off – months before its July date, amid the concerns around coronavirus.

March 20:

Some of the rainbows

The Government published a list of “key workers” who were deemed “essential” to the Covid-19 response - and whose children were able to be cared for at school.

And people across Gwent tried to brighten up their communities amid the emerging pandemic by displaying rainbows in their windows. The idea was born on social media and was shared among many groups, with parents using the idea to keep their children occupied and creative while off school.

Newport Live, which operates venues such as the Riverfront Theatre and the Geraint Thomas National Velodrome of Wales, closed all its venues across the city.

And Stagecoach announced it would operate a reduced bus service throughout Gwent from March 23.

March 21:

Newport’s Royal Gwent Hospital

Visiting was banned for all wards at the Royal Gwent Hospital as measures to protect coronavirus were tightened.

The health board also announced on this day that the new Grange University Hospital would open almost a year early - by the end of April - to provide an extra 350 beds through the coronavirus outbreak. The opening was described as "partial and temporary" by the health board.

March 22:

Safety first. Shoppers wearing masks and gloves in Friars Walk during the Coronavirus shut down.www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk.

Prime minister Boris Johnson urged people to “stay at home, if you possibly can.”

Speaking at a press conference, he hinted that “tougher measures” could be on the way.

There were eerie scenes in Newport as the 'stay at home' messages meant the city centre was all but deserted on what would normally have been a busy Sunday afternoon.

But bringing a lighter side to things, Newport's own Goldie Lookin Chain released a brilliant coronavirus-inspired rap.

March 23:

Screen grab of Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation from 10 Downing Street, London, as he placed the UK on lockdown as the Government seeks to stop the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). PA Photo. Picture date: Monday March 23, 2020. See PA

Newport council announced it was closing the city's parks and play areas.

And several Gwent families who were self-isolating - because of showing symptoms, or they were in the vulnerable categories or just to be on the safe side - spoke about the problems they had been facing due to isolation and people panic buying items from shops.

Then, that evening, Prime Minister addressed the whole of the UK, introducing strict new lockdown rules to combat spread of coronavirus.

"From this evening I must give the British people a very simple instruction - you must stay at home," he said.

"To ensure compliance with the Government's instruction to stay at home, we will immediately: close all shops selling non-essential goods, including clothing and electronic stores and other premises including libraries, playgrounds and outdoor gyms, and places of worship; we will stop all gatherings of more than two people in public - excluding people you live with; and we'll stop all social events, including weddings, baptisms and other ceremonies, but excluding funerals."