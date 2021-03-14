PRINCE William and Harry will make a joint public appearance in the summer for the first time since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex plunge the Royal Family into chaos in an explosive Oprah interview.

On Thursday the Duke of Cambridge made his first public appearance since highly damaging claims of bigotry and a lack of support were levelled at the royal family by Harry and Meghan in their interview.

Prince William defended the Royal Family during a visit to an East London school in which he admitted he has not yet spoken to his brother, Harry.

Asked if he had spoken to the Duke of Sussex, Prince William replied: “I haven’t spoken to him yet, but I will do.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a series of shocking claims about their time as working royals in a two-hour interview which aired in the UK on Monday.

Harry and Meghan made a series of claims, accusing an unnamed royal of racism, suggesting the family were jealous of Meghan and revealing that she contemplated taking her own life while pregnant.

Prince Harry also revealed the full extent of his fractured relationship with his father the Prince of Wales.

Harry also revealed that the rift between him and his brother continues.

Harry said: “The relationship is space at the moment. And time heals all things, hopefully.”

He did not criticise his brother, and echoed past comments, saying: “I love William to bits, he’s my brother, we’ve been through hell together, we have a shared experience, but we were on different paths.”

Now it has been revealed that both Prince William and brother, Harry, plan to make a public appearance together in July in memory of their late mother, Princess Diana.

Speaking on ITV’s Lorraine on Friday morning, The Mirror’s Russell Myers said: "I can exclusively reveal that William is still committed, as is Harry, to get together on July 1 for the unveiling of the Princess Diana statue at Kensington Gardens.

"This could be a monumental period for the brothers."

Following the Queen’s Sandringham summit in January, which was called to solve the Megxit debacle, William and Harry reportedly stopped speaking for two months.

When younger, William and Harry’s bond appeared unbreakable, and they were united in their experience of a royal childhood and the trauma of losing their mother.

They were each other’s best man on their wedding days, and at 21, Harry said: “It’s amazing how close we’ve become.

“I mean, ever since our mother died, obviously we were close, but he is the one person on this earth who I can actually really … we can talk about anything.

“We understand each other and we give each other support.”