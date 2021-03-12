VEHICLE theft throughout Wales remains among the lowest in the UK.

Dyfed-Powys Police recorded the third lowest crime rate of 43 forces nationwide, with 1.43 incidents per 1,000 residents in 2020.

This was followed by North Wales in 5th place (1.86 per 1,000), Gwent in 13th position (3.72 per 1,000) and South Wales in 28th spot (5.68 per 1,000).

All four forces recorded a yearly fall in reported thefts, with South Wales registering the smallest drop at 17 per cent, and North Wales the highest at 34 per cent.

Nationally London’s Metropolitan Police Service topped the table for vehicle crime with 15.1 reported thefts per 1,000 residents.

The analysis, by Quotezone.co.uk using the latest data gathered by the Economic Policy Centre, is based on figures compiled by UK CrimeStats, a leading crime data research and analysis platform that covers England, Wales and Northern Ireland and gathers data based on reported crimes from 43 police forces.

Vehicle theft refers to taking items from a vehicle or stealing the vehicle.

Responding to the new data, Greg Wilson, founder of Quotezone.co.uk, said: “It’s perhaps not surprising that the rate of vehicle crime in Wales has fallen so much given lockdown measures and the reduced number of cars parked on the road.

"However, the scale of the fall is dramatic and a welcome development.

“There will be many areas that remain crime hotspots, particularly in urban areas so it’s worth taking extra precautions, such as keeping cars in locked garages overnight or parked on driveways, to reduce risk and possibly lower insurance premiums.

“For those people who still find themselves victims of car crime, it is important to know what to do when you arrive at the scene.

"Make sure to call the police and your insurers as quickly as possible, don’t touch anything at the scene and take photos if you can – many households now have CCTV which can be incredibly useful if your car is stolen from home.”