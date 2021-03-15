SHOPWORKERS in Wales have spoken out after 88 per cent reported being abused in the last year.

The final result of a 2020 survey, by the Usdaw (Union of Shop, Distributive and Allied Workers), found that 79 per cent of shopworkers believe abuse was worse last year.

Of the 2,729 responses, 60 per cent said they were threatened by a customer, while nine per cent said they had been assaulted.

One South Wales worker said: "Customers are totally disrespectful of guidelines and when challenged become abusive."

Another reported being "pushed, shoved, coughed at and not given any social distancing."

While others reported being grabbed and verbally abused.

Paddy Lillis, Usdaw general secretary, said: “It is heart-breaking to hear these testimonies from Welsh shopworkers who deserve far more respect than they receive.

"Our latest survey results clearly show the scale of the appalling violence, threats and abuse faced by shopworkers and demonstrate the need for a ‘protection of shopworkers’ law. It has been a terrible year for our members, with almost 90 per cent of shopworkers suffering abuse, two-thirds threatened and one in ten assaulted.

“We are saying loud and clear that enough is enough, abuse should never be part of the job. At a time when we should all be working together to get through this crisis, it is a disgrace that staff working to keep food on the shelves and the shop safe for customers are being abused.

"Action to protect shop workers is needed.

“The UK Government has persistently opposed new legislation, offering little more than sympathy and objecting to the Alex Norris protection of shopworkers bill in the House of Commons.

"We are now looking for MPs to support key workers across the retail sector and help turn around the UK Government’s opposition.”