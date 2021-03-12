A ROAD has been reopened after a second crash in Pontypool this evening.
It happened on Osborne Road in Pontnewynydd. Emergency services were on the scene and had closed the road between Hospital Road and Merchant Hill.
Gwent Police has said diversions were in place and for road users to avoid the area. They have now said that the road has been reopened.