TAKE a look through the keyhole of one of Gwent's cheapest properties currently for sale.

If you're after a bargain, this two-bed home could be for you.

The terraced house in Arail Street, Abertillery is due to go under the hammer soon.

It will be sold at Auction House, South Wales.

They describe the home as: "A mid terraced property having spar and colourwashed rendered elevations with uPVC double glazed fenestration beneath a pitched slate roof covering and gas central heating (not tested).

"The house is located close to local shops, schools, amenities and approximately 18 miles from Newport City Centre, 17 miles from the M4 motorway and within 6.5 miles of the A465 Heads of the Valleys Road."

As well as two bedrooms, the property boasts a bathroom, kitchen, lounge and dining room.

It also features a garden, though that is overgrown and the agents believe it may contain Japanese Knotweed.

The guide price for the home at auction is £20,000.

Guides are provided as an indication of each seller's minimum expectation.

READ MORE:

They are not necessarily figures which a property will sell for and may change at any time prior to the auction.

Each property will be offered subject to a Reserve (a figure below which the Auctioneer cannot sell the property during the auction) which is expected to be set within the Guide Range or no more than 10 per cent above a single figure Guide.

Bidding opens at midday on March 22, and will close at 12.12pm on March 24.

For more information, contact Auction House South Wales on 01633 212555.