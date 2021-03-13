WARM tributes from across the political divide have been paid to long-serving Chepstow councillor David Dovey following his death.

Cllr Dovey, a former mayor of Chepstow and chairman of Monmouthshire County Council, represented the St Kingsmark ward in Chepstow for 12 years.

At the first full Monmouthshire council meeting since his death in January, councillors held a minute’s silence in memory of Cllr Dovey and paid affectionate tributes.

Council leader, Cllr Peter Fox said Cllr Dovey was “a true friend and gentleman”.

“He always had that smile and that glint in his eye,” he said.

“Always courteous, genuinely concerned and caring for people. Always asking how they were and how their families were.

“David always had time for everyone.”

Labour group leader, Cllr Dimitri Batrouni paid tribute to Cllr Dovey’s work as a ward councillor, saying that he “stood up for Chepstow”, even if it meant going against his political group.

Cllr Jo Watkins, the council’s Liberal Democrat group leader, said she was grateful to Cllr Dovey for his advice when she was a new councillor and that he had “a vast depth of knowledge”.

“He was a true gentleman, he was always unfailingly courteous,” she said.

Independent group leader Simon Howarth paid tribute to councillor Dovey’s knowledge and said he would be “truly missed”.

Chepstow councillor Paul Pavia said Cllr Dovey was “more than a colleague, he was a good friend of mine”.

“He had so many wonderful gifts and qualities but none more so than his ability to tell a story,” he said.

Councillor Frances Taylor said Cllr Dovey was “a good friend” to the Magor Action Group On Rail.

As well as his work as a ward councillor, Cllr Taylor said that Cllr Dovey helped shape the council’s transport strategy.

Cllr Dovey, who was born in Tredegar, was also chairman of the council’s strategic transport group to address traffic concerns in the county.

“David did a much wider job than just being a ward councillor,” Cllr Taylor said.

“He was a genuine man of the county.”

Monmouthshire council chairwoman, Cllr Sheila Woodhouse, said Cllr Dovey was “a very good friend to all of us”.

“David worked tirelessly for the residents of Chepstow and Monmouthshire in many capacities,” she said.