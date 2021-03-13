A NEW health centre serving thousands of patients in Caerphilly county borough is close to completion.

The purpose-built centre on the All Saints Church site in Llanbradach will be shared by Aber Medical Centre and the Village Surgery, serving around 5,000 patients.

Building work is expected to be completed by the end of April, and the centre could then be handed over to Aneurin Bevan University Health Board by mid-May.

The health board says the new centre will provide a better service to residents, replacing older, smaller buildings which are no longer suitable and creating easier access in the heart of the village.

MORE NEWS:

Apollo, a specialist healthcare property company, and contractor Jehu were appointed to design and build the centre which will be in Pencerrig Street to cater for the needs of the village.

Claire Rees, practice manager for Aber Medical Centre, said: “After many years of waiting, a state-of-the-art surgery will be a blessing, not only to the staff working at the surgery but to our patients also.

“Having the new premises will mean we can increase services, reduce waiting lists for things such as family planning, minor surgery and routine appointments.”

Amanda Samuel, practice manager from the Village Surgery, said staff are “looking forward to working in a modern and sophisticated building and not in an old terrace house”.

“Our patients will have access to a lovely new state-of-the-art building which will enable us to provide all health care in one building in a safe and modern environment,” she said.

“There will be medical students operating out of the building which we have never been able to provide before which will help train the next generation of GPs.”

A bus stop is located outside the health centre and a pharmacy is a short walk away.

Residents who will be affected by the changes will receive a leaflet and letter from the health board with further information and details.