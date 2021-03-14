WEST End stars have joined local performers in an appeal to raise funds for much-needed repairs at the Dolman Theatre.

The theatre, which has been a mainstay of Newport's arts scene for almost 50 years, is in urgent need of repairs after a "huge leak" appeared in the roof.

The theatre manager, Lisa Aston, said they now needed to raise £100,000 to replace the roof.

Staff at the theatre have had to rig up a temporary solution, with a pipe guiding the water from the leak down into a water butt.

"We closed a year ago next week and haven’t been open since," she said. "We have a huge leak in the roof in the main part of the building – luckily not over the auditorium or stage.

"We are looking at about £100,000 to put a new roof on.

The leak in the roof of the Dolman Theatre. Picture: Lisa Aston

"We are a community theatre and we’re run by volunteers – there’s only two paid members of staff. We have all the amateur dramatic groups, pantomimes, and dance groups based here.

"The theatre has been here since 1966, and we’d like it to be there for another 50 years.

"We’re desperate to get this work done to the roof."

To help raise funds, the theatre has produced a song, featuring Newport-born stars Caroline Sheen and Gareth Tempest.

"One of our members, Kevin Myers has written a song," said Ms Aston. "There are West End stars on the fundraising song including Caroline Sheen and Gareth Tempest, who started their theatre careers on the Dolman Stage, as well as some of our own local talent."

And once coronavirus measures allow, Ms Aston said a number of the groups which are based at the Dolman have offered to hold fundraising performances to help fund the essential repairs.

You can find out more, or donate, via gofundme.com/f/dolman