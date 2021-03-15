ANTI-social behaviour and violence and sexual offences were the most reported crimes around Gwent in January, figures reveal.
The most up to date figures, from January 2021, show anti-social behaviour offences were the most commonly reported crimes in January across the region, with 2,273 crimes reported.
Crimes classified as violence and sexual offences were the second most common in that time period.
Gwent Police received 1,593 such reports during January 2021.
Public order offences were the third most commonly reported (477).
This is how each area of Gwent compares when it comes to anti-social behaviour and violence and sexual offences.
Blaenau Gwent:
- Anti social behaviour - 288
- Violence and sexual offences - 191
Caerphilly:
- Anti social behaviour - 663
- Violence and sexual offences - 506
Monmouthshire:
- Anti social behaviour - 232
- Violence and sexual offences - 154
Newport:
- Anti social behaviour - 688
- Violence and sexual offences - 344
Torfaen:
- Anti social behaviour - 489
- Violence and sexual offences - 250
This is the full breakdown of crimes reported to Gwent Police in January 2021:
- Anti-social behaviour - 2,273
- Violence and sexual offences - 1,593
- Public order - 477
- Other theft - 244
- Drug offences - 199
- Vehicle crime - 183
- Burglary - 170
- Shoplifting - 154
- Other crime - 106
- Criminal damage and arson - 56
- Possession of weapons - 27
- Robbery - 21
- Bicycle theft - 15
- Theft from person - nine