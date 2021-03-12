THE owners of a Trinant farm have lodged an application to use the site as a caravan and camping park.

Plans to open a caravan and camp park at Gelli Farm have been submitted to Caerphilly County Borough Council.

If approved, it would allow the farm to site tents in one field, and up to two campervans in another.

The site would also have an office and reception area and it is proposed to convert a cabin, currently at the site, into a toilet/shower block.

The application form says: “We currently use our farm for horses, sheep and chickens.

“I would like to combine the farm with the camp site so people can bring their own horses on holidays if they wish.

“We used to be licenced horse-riding stables (up until March 2020 when covid hit).”

The application form says that much of the necessary facilities such as electrics and water are already in place because of the previous use of the farm.

The site already has commercial waste collection and has previously used as a business.

The application will be decided by the council in the coming months.