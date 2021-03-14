RESIDENTS across Gwent will see, on average, a 3.77 per cent increase in their council tax from April.
Blaenau Gwent’s council tax increase is the smallest in Gwent at 3.3 per cent, while Torfaen’s is the biggest at 3.95 per cent.
Newport’s will increase by 3.7 per cent, Monmouthshire’s by 3.89 per cent and Caerphilly’s by 3.9 per cent.
Despite having the smallest increase in Gwent, Blaenau Gwent’s residents are still paying the most council tax in Wales for a band D property.
Blaenau Gwent residents of band D properties will pay £1,768 a year for council tax.
Council tax for band D properties in Caerphilly will cost £1,231, in Monmouthshire it will be £1,434, in Newport £1,242 and in Torfaen it will be £1,421.
The council tax changes will come into effect next month at the start of the new tax year.